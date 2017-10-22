Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show more than a decade after Janet Jackson 'wardrobe malfunction'

Pop star Justin Timberlake has been announced as the headlining act of the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show, more than a decade after his controversial performance with Janet Jackson in 2004.

Sponsored by Pepsi, the February 2018 halftime show will be headlined by the 36-year-old singer and actor, marking a milestone for his career with the NFL. The show will mark Timberlake's third time on the stage, having previously appeared in 2002 and 2004. This will give him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer.

"The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year," the NFL stated in a press release. "Last year's show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels, reaching more than 150 million unique people, garnering more than 80 million views and totaling 260 million minutes watched."

As previously reported, it’s been 14 years since the former N*Sync artist’s infamous performance with Janet Jackson in which she accidentally exposed her bare breast on live TV. The moment, which became known as Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" prompted stark outrage from viewers and led to a delay in all live broadcasts.

Timberlake joins the ranks of other performers who have graced the stage in recent years including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, U2 and many more.

The game takes place on Feb. 18, 2018.