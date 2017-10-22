Phony Shrek startles officer; he writes ticket anyway

Did the police officer ‘Shrek’ when he saw it?

An 18-year-old woman was pulled over by authorities when she had Shrek makeup on, the Shropshire Star reports.

Haylee Mazmanian had earlier been at a Corona, Calif., makeup class, the site said.

“The cop got startled and asked if I was under the influence and I said no,” Mazmanian told the outlet. “Then he was talking with his partner for about 20 minutes -- then gave me a ticket.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida also chimed in, UPI noted.

“Can confirm it was not us (but we sort of wish it had been),” the sheriff’s office tweeted.