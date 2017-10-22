Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Odd News

Phony Shrek startles officer; he writes ticket anyway

Fox News
Haylee Mazmanian was reportedly pulled over by authorities when she had Shrek makeup on.

Haylee Mazmanian was reportedly pulled over by authorities when she had Shrek makeup on.  (Haylee Mazmanian)

Did the police officer ‘Shrek’ when he saw it?

An 18-year-old woman was pulled over by authorities when she had Shrek makeup on, the Shropshire Star reports.

Haylee Mazmanian had earlier been at a Corona, Calif., makeup class, the site said.

“The cop got startled and asked if I was under the influence and I said no,” Mazmanian told the outlet. “Then he was talking with his partner for about 20 minutes -- then gave me a ticket.”  

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida also chimed in, UPI noted.

“Can confirm it was not us (but we sort of wish it had been),” the sheriff’s office tweeted.