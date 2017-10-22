Trump plans to bring 'biggest tax cuts ever' in US history, praises Kelly

President Trump detailed his historic tax cut plans and praised Gen. John Kelly’s Thursday speech dismissing Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson’s suggestion that he was forced to make public statements to keep his job in an exclusive Fox News interview on Sunday.

In an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” Trump detailed his plan to bring the “biggest [tax] cuts ever in the history of this country.”

“I think we’re going to get our taxes,” Trump said in the two-part interview. I think it’s going to be — well, hopefully before the end of the year, but maybe much sooner than that.”

“So there’s a great spirit for it, people want to see it, and I call it tax cuts. It is tax reform also, but I call it tax cuts. It’ll be the biggest cuts ever in the history of this country,” Trump added.

Trump said he believes he has the votes for his historic tax cuts plan to pass in Congress. He reiterated his plan to tackle taxes and health care to promote “tremendous growth” and address the debt and deficit in the U.S.

“Well it’s going to be all growth. Look it’s going to be growth. I think that growth can be staggering. I also think we have a lot of waste in this country. And we’ll be doing other things. We will be doing welfare reform. I mean that’s coming up,” the president said.

He added, “Okay, and whether people like it or not. You know people don’t like having a house and working three jobs and having somebody nearby where their living better than the person with the three jobs. It’s not fair. And that’s all coming up, believe me that’s going to be out there very soon.”

“I want to get the taxes first. I want to get health care. We’re doing a big infrastructure bill which will be a very positive thing. But we’re going to have tremendous growth,” Trump said.

The president also touched on Kelly’s Thursday appearance in the White House briefing room after Trump was criticized for his condolences to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed with three other U.S. soldiers in Niger on Oct. 4. Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson said Trump told Johnson’s widow that her deceased husband “knew what he signed up for.”

Trump said his Chief of Staff was “an elegant man.”

“[Kelly] was so offended, because he was in the room when I made the call and so were other people,” said Trump. “And the call was a very nice call.”

Trump also dismissed Wilson’s claim that Kelly was forced to make public statements to keep his job.

“He didn't want this job,” Trump said. “He is a man who felt this was important for the country.”

The second part of the interview with Trump will air on Monday on Fox Business News.