Body of Buffalo police diver recovered from Niagara River

Buffalo police have found the body of an officer who went missing during a training dive in the Niagara River.

The Buffalo Police Department said Tuesday that the body of 34-year-old Officer Craig Lehner was recovered in the area where a search had been going on since Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Lehner was participating in a routine training exercise on the river at Buffalo near Unity Island when he failed to resurface. Police, emergency crews and the U.S. Coast Guard participated in the search.

A procession brought Lehner's body to Erie County Medical Center as police and firefighters lined the route.

Lehner, a nine-year veteran of the force, was a member of Buffalo's K-9 unit and underwater recovery team.