FBI: Texas parents lied about sons' involvement with IS

FBI officials say a Texas couple lied to authorities about their sons' involvement with the Islamic State group.

Mohommad Hasnain Ali, 57, and Sumaiya Ali, 49, pleaded guilty in federal court in June to making a false statement about international terrorism, The Dallas Morning News reported .

The couple reached an agreement with prosecutors for probation and a $5,000 fine each. The agreement will be reviewed by a judge Thursday during a sentencing hearing.

"The defendant has cooperated with the government and agreed to provide testimony, should it become necessary to do so in the future," said Catherine McDonald, an attorney for Mohommad Ali, in court documents.

Federal court records allege their sons, 27-year-old Arman Ali and 26 year-old Omar Ali of Plano, moved to Egypt and then traveled to Syria to fight alongside the Islamic State group.

Court records show that Mohommad Ali told investigators his sons were not affiliated with any terrorist group in 2015.

"He advised that his sons were peaceful, liked to study, and never indicated they would be affiliated with any terrorist group," court documents said.

But email records show the couple was aware of their sons' activities.

"Prior to her sons' departure from Egypt, the defendant communicated regularly with them regarding their whereabouts and desire to fight for ISIS," court documents said.

The brothers were charged with providing a foreign terrorist organization with material support or resources in a sealed federal complaint in March, but no indictments have been publicly filed.

It's unclear whether the brothers are still alive.