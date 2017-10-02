Multiple injuries reported after shooting near Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas

Hundreds of police responded late Sunday to reports of gunfire near the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas during a country music festival.

Country music star Jason Aldean was reportedly performing during the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunfire erupted.

One witness told KSVN that he heard “hundreds of shots.” The gunfire was rapid and reportedly confused with firecrackers.

The station reported that there were multiple victims. The area is now on lockdown. All clubs and businesses on the strip are closed.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.

Zack, who said he was near the stage, told Fox News that his sister witnessed a concertgoer get shot in the head.

Country singer Jake Owen, tweeted, "Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl."