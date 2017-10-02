Stephen Paddock: What we know about Las Vegas shooting suspect

The suspected gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was a 64-year-old Nevada resident who fired out of his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino before turning his gun on himself, police said.

Las Vegas Police said Stephen Paddock was found dead when a SWAT team breached his room on the 32nd floor of the resort and casino, located across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just as police burst their way into the room, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Long guns and scopes were found inside the room, McMahill added.

Eric Paddock, his brother, told The Daily Mail that there was "absolutely no indication he could do something like this.

"He has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know," Eric Paddock said. "Our condolences go to the victims and all their families."

Paddock is believed to have checked in as a hotel guest before the attack, which left at least 50 people dead and more than 200 injured, The Associated Press reported.

"We've located numerous firearms within the room that he occupied," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told the media.

He added: "We have no idea what his belief system was. Right now, we believe he was the sole aggressor and the scene is static."

Responding officers used an explosive device to force the door open into Paddock's room, law enforcement officials told Fox News.

Federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that Paddock "was known to local authorities," in Las Vegas. But police in Mesquite, where Paddock lived, said he never had any run-ins with officers, the Desert Valley Times reported.

Police initially sought a woman believed to be Paddock's roommate, Marilou Danley, as "person of interest." Detectives later made contact with her, and "do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip."



Eric told The Daily Mail that Danley is Paddock's girlfriend.

The pair lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, about an hour northeast of Las Vegas.

Paddock apparently was the manager of the apartment complex -- which was set to be searched early Monday morning -- FOX 5 News reported.

"He was just a guy," Eric Paddock told The Daily Mail. "Something happened, he snapped or something, he was just a guy."

Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.