The Las Vegas massacre Sunday night by suspected shooter Stephen Paddock has left at least 50 dead, making the tragedy the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Here are the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

-- Pulse nightclub massacre: Omar Saddiqui Mateen killed at least 49 people and wounded more than 50 inside Pulse, a gay nightclub, on June 12, 2016.

-- Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre: In 2014, Adam Lanza, 20, shot his mother dead in her home, then drove to the Connecticut school and fatally shot 20 children, between the ages of 6 and 7, plus six staffers at the school, for a total of 27 dead. He then killed himself.

-- Virginia Tech massacre: Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho shoots dead 32 people in two locations of the school’s Blacksburg, Va., campus in April 2007.

-- Columbine High School massacre: In April 1999 two seniors at the Colorado school, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, fatally shot 12 students and one teacher and wounded 21 others before killing themselves.

-- Luby’s cafeteria shooting: George “Jo Jo” Hennard, an unemployed merchant seaman, shot and killed 23 people and wounded 20 others at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, on Oct. 16, 1991. Hennard killed himself about 13 minutes after the rampage.

-- San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre: On July 18, 1984, James Huberty, 41, shot and killed 21 people and injured 19 others in and around a McDonald’s restaurant in San Ysidro, Calif. Huberty was later killed by a SWAT team sniper.

-- University of Texas tower shooting: On Aug. 1, 1966, University of Texas engineering student Charles Whitman climbed to the school’s iconic clock tower and opened fire. Whitman, a former Marine who had murdered his mother and wife earlier that morning, killed 13 and wounded 43 before he was gunned down by police.

-- Greenwood massacre: Racial violence in Tulsa, Okla., in 1921 left as many as 300 dead, nearly all African-Americans.

-- Ludlow massacre: Members of the Colorado National Guard plus guards hired by the Colorado Fuel & Iron Co. killed 19 striking coal miners in 1914. Many of the victims were minorities and immigrants.

-- Colfax massacre: On Easter Sunday of 1873, in the bloodiest racial attacks during Reconstruction, white Democrats slaughtered as many as 153 African-Americans at the Colfax, La., courthouse and later as other victims were being held prisoner.

-- Fort Pillow massacre: On April 12, 1864, Confederate soldiers shot dead or bayoneted to death 277 African-American soldiers fighting for the Union in Henning, Tenn. Nearly all of the victims had surrendered and dropped their weapons when they were killed.

-- Saltville massacre: Shortly after winning a battle in 1864 near Saltville, Va., Confederate troops killed between 45 and 50 wounded or captured African-American troops who had been fighting for the North.

-- Lawrence massacre: Pro-confederate guerrillas in 1863 killed as many as 200 civilians and burned down a quarter of Lawrence, Kan., a pro-Union community.

-- Spirit Lake massacre: In 1857 Native Americans of the Santee Sioux tribe killed 35 to 40 settlers and took four young women captive near West Okoboji, Iowa.

-- Bloody Island massacre: In 1850 federal troops killed as many as 200 Native Americans of the Pomo tribe on an island in Clear Lake, Calif. The attack was in revenge for the murder of two white settlers by members of another Native American tribe.