Tennessee man killed in mass shooting at Las Vegas concert

A Tennessee man died while protecting his wife from a gunman who opened fire late Sunday at a Las Vegas concert that left at least 58 people dead and 515 injured.

Sonny Melton, of Paris, Tenn., was shot and killed when a gunman aiming from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, his family told Fox affiliate WZTV.

"At this point, I'm in complete disbelief and despair," the man's wife, Heather Gulish Melton, told the station in a statement Monday.

"I don't know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met," Melton said. "He saved my life and lost his."

Melton was a registered nurse who worked at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., according to his Facebook profile.

On Friday night, Melton posted on the social media site that he was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with his wife.

Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, fired into a crowd of tens of thousands of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, killing at least 58 people as they screamed and ran for their lives.

Hundreds of people left words of condolences on Melton's Facebook page on Monday.

"Prayers barely seem enough but it is all we have to offer at this time," wrote one person.

"May you rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones," wrote another.

Fox News' Cristina Corbin contributed to this report.