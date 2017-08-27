New Jersey psychic scammed elderly man to get rid of spirits: police

Did they see this one coming?

A New Jersey psychic and her adult son have been accused of scamming an elderly man out of thousands of dollars to supposedly rid him of evil spirits.

Galloway Township police say that 49-year-old Sally “Kim” Wando, 49, and her 24-year-old son Frank Marco are charged with second-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft, which they said is “a crime of the third degree.”

The victim reported to authorities on Aug. 15 that he thought a psychic was cheating him, the Galloway Township Police Department said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“As he met with Kim, she offered him treatments to cleanse his soul and allow him to live in peace,” authorities wrote.

Police say the initial visit cost $5,000. Wando eventually recommended a 14-step program that costs $10,500 per step.

“Kim advised him that he had eight evil spirits that only she could eradicate via the 14 steps,” the Facebook post said.

Wando told the man to transfer $147,700 from his account to her son’s car dealership, according to Galloway Township police.

Wando and Marco told police the money was for a car from Marco’s auto dealership, not for psychic treatment, according to authorities, who found that claim unsubstantiated.

The mother and son, who were arrested on Friday, have been “released on summonses pending their court date,” the Facebook post said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.