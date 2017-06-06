California teen recreates adorable graduation photo 16 years later

Graduation ceremonies are typically consumed by taking pictures to preserve memories – and one recent high school graduate captured a memory that will last a lifetime.

High school graduate Madeleine Tarin thought it would be nice to recreate a photo taken from her childhood in 2000: a photo where, at two-years-old on her father’s shoulders, Tarin is looking down at her mother, a recent graduate, standing next to her.

Tarin decided to recreate that photo at her Chino Hills High School graduation – 17 years later.

FALLEN AUSTIN OFFICER'S SON GETS HEARTFELT SUPPORT AT GRADUATION

Eighteen-year-old Tarin’s viral tweet, which was posted with the two photos last Thursday, simply said: “yeah that’s right, we made it TOGETHER.” It has since been shared and liked thousands of times.

“It was my idea to re-create the photo,” Tarin told the San Bernardino Sun. “I wanted to do this because I wanted to show my friends and followers how I had a story not too many people knew about. I thought the picture has always made me somewhat unique! It was supposed to represent how far we’ve come as a family.”

Tarin’s parents were high school sweethearts. Her mother, Jacqueline, was 15 when she learned she was pregnant with the Madeleine. Jacqueline continued with her studies and stayed with her boyfriend, Madeleine’s father, Dario.

The Tarins became a family when Madeleine’s parents married in their 20s, and their family grew when she became one of three siblings.

DAUGHTER SURPRISES HOSPITALIZED DAD WITH BEDSIDE GRADUATION CEREMONY

Madeleine said many people responded to her social media post, telling her how inspirational it was.

“It meant a lot to me, but I had no idea it meant a lot to other people,” Madeleine told the Sun.

The recent graduate is now on her way to Rider University in New Jersey, where she will play Division 1 soccer after receiving an athletic and academic scholarship.