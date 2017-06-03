U.S.

Fallen Austin officer's son gets heartfelt support at graduation

By Fox 7 Austin
Mati Abdul-Khaliq hugging police during the McNeil High School graduation in Austin, Texas.

The son of a fallen Austin, Texas, officer graduated from McNeil High School on Friday. 

Though Mati Abdul-Khaliq's father wasn't able to be there, police showed up in uniform to congratulate him after walking across the stage. 

One by one officers lined up to give Mati a hug.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley tweeted out the video and said "Always family & never forgotten." 

Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq, Mati's dad, died in September 2016 after suffering from injuries caused in an accident during a funeral procession he was guiding. 

