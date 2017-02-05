Police catch suspect in murder of NYC jogger

A suspect was taken into custody Saturday in connection with the murder of a jogger in New York City last summer, officials said.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately release the name of the suspect to the New York Post, but sources told the newspaper he is in his 20s and lives in a housing project in East New York, Brooklyn. The neighborhood is located just west of Karina Vetrano's home in Howard Beach.

Vetrano, 30, was found raped and murdered in an undeveloped area near her home in Queens on Aug. 2, 2016 while out for a jog. When she didn't return home, her parents reported her missing.

The suspect had been on police radar for a while, law enforcement sources told The Post.

An off-duty officer saw the suspect acting suspiciously somewhere in Howard Beach after the murder, and called the local precinct. The suspect was questioned at that time, but police found no valid reason to hold him and he was released without charges, sources told The Post.

Investigators approached the man earlier this past week and asked him for a DNA sample, which he gave voluntarily, the Post reported.

The suspect had no prior record, so until he agreed to a cheek swab, his DNA profile had been unknown to law enforcement, sources told The Post.

Investigators had found the DNA of Vetrano’s suspected attacker on her phone, neck and fingernails, sources told The Post.

The latest development in the murder investigation came a few days after Vetrano's parents called for the New York State Commission on Forensic Science to allow familial DNA matching in New York, which lets police to search the state and federal DNA database to see if a suspect's relative is in the system.

Click for more from FOX5NY.com.

Click for more from The New York Post.