Power outages at McCarran Airport lead to baggage, screening delays

Travelers passing through McCarran International Airport were left in the dark when the Las Vegas airport experienced a power outage on the morning of June 13.

Airport officials confirmed power had returned at roughly 9 a.m. local time, though they said it would "take time to clear the backlog" at baggage claim. Another passenger, however, tweeted that the lights had gone back off since then.

The air hub initially announced new of the outage through their official Twitter account just before 8 a.m.

“We’re experiencing power outages in some areas of the airport this hour. Checkpoints are open but things are moving slower than usual,” they posted.

In the hours since, reported outages in Terminal 1 affected the TSA screening process, public information officer Christine Crews told Fox 5.

Representatives for McCarran Airport have continued to update the public via Twitter, with the outage moving to affect systems at A, B and C Concourses, while D Gates and Terminal 3 are powered and operational.

"Expect delays as we sort out the situation," they wrote.

According to Fox 5, Nevada Energy believes the outage was caused by an off-site equipment issue. In the meantime, back up power generators were used until the power returned. Airlines including Southwest, Spirit Airlines and Allegiant are continuing to adjust scheduled flights for the day.

Various travelers have taken to Twitter to share photos of the outage, and it did not bode well for those hoping to get lucky in Sin City, as one commenter reported that slot machines were also down.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and calm demeanor during this trying morning,” McCarran Airport tweeted later in the day.

As of press time, power was returning to the airport. Baggage claim had resumed operations and checkpoints were reopened. Airport officials have not confirmed on Twitter whether the power had gone out since then.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.