Son's hilarious, embarrassing sign welcoming mom home at airport goes viral

One Oklahoma woman returning from a business trip got quite a surprise from her young son who went to meet her at the airport.

FAMILY SHARES HILARIOUS PHOTOS EDITED BY 'PROFESSIONAL' PHOTOGRAPHER

Barbara Nielsen was on her way back home after a week-long trip for the manufacturing company she works for in Fort Smith, Arkansas. When she arrived, her husband, Brandon Nielson, and her son, Daimen, went to pick her up.

However, the father-son duo had something a bit more embarrassing up their sleeves -- a homemade sign that read, "Welcome home from prison mom."

In a photo, Daimen is seen smiling broadly while he poses with the sign.

Barbara took the sign in stride, and even posted the funny encounter on Facebook, which has gone viral.

"Brandon is a jerk, lol. This is the sign Daimen was holding when I got off the plane,” the original post reportedly said.

Her friends have found the incident quite funny as well.

A friend of hers shared the picture, with the accompanying caption, "So a friend was gone for a week on BUSINESS and her husband made this sign for their son to hold to welcome mom back! I died laughing."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The post has been shared more than 84,000 times, News4JAX reported.