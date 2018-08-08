Gym hopes its 'Fortnite'-inspired fitness classes will get young gamers off the couch

A chain of gyms in Europe is hoping to help kids fight the flab with Fortnite-inspired classes.

David Lloyd gyms is the latest to jump on the "Fortnite" bandwagon with its "Emote Royale" classes, in a bid to get kids to "swap controllers for choreography."

The classes were designed with the help of a number of 12-year-old "consultants" who ensured the accuracy of the dance moves being taught.

With a "Fortnite"-themed soundtrack blasting, class-goers will tackle 12 dances inspired by the popular game, working their way up from the wiggle to the floss and the robot via orange justice, take the L, best mates, jubilation, hype, flapper, fresh, boneless and the worm.

These in-game dances will already be familiar to football fans, with many of Fortnite's more expressive and popular emotes having been used as goal celebrations.

The game is incredibly popular with sports stars. A trio of soccer players for Tottenham FC clocked up 1,137 Fortnite matches while in Russia for the World Cup, while Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton admitted to being kept up by it into the wee small hours.

A poll by the gym firm revealed that kids are set to spend over two hours every day playing the game this summer, and the classes are an attempt to help parents balance that screen time with physical activity.

As well as dragging kids to the gym, the club also recommends that parents spend time playing the game with their children, so they get a better idea of what's going on and get a mental workout of their own.

The Emote Royale classes will be added to selected DL Kids timetables across the country throughout the summer.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.