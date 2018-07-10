Expand / Collapse search
Grandpa tasked with recording marriage proposal accidentally captures his own reaction instead

Michelle Gant
By | Fox News
A New Mexico grandpa looked overjoyed to be tasked with recording a couple’s proposal, but what he didn’t realize was that the camera was on selfie mode and he recorded his own reaction, instead.

John Hart met Christopher and his girlfriend while riding the Sandia Peak Tramway near Albuquerque.

"He introduced me to his girlfriend and at that point I said, 'Wow hey this would be a great chance for you to propose to your girlfriend and put a big smile on her face,' and unbeknownst to me, that was the plan," Hart told KOB4.

When they reached the viewpoint at the top, someone handed Hart a phone to record the special moment. But Hart, a former photographer in the Navy, instead recorded himself watching the proposal.

Hart’s grinning face beneath a backwards baseball cap is seen on camera as he watches the moment unfold.

“Oh that’s so cool,” he says as people applaud the newly engaged couple. “Christopher, I didn’t know it was going to happen but I sure said something,” Hart says.

Once everyone figures out what happened, you can hear them all start laughing at the funny mistake.

Hart’s video has since gone viral.

