Olympian Chloe Kim jokes that she didn’t cry after winning gold because she wanted to preserve eyeliner

As if Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim could get any more relatable, the 17-year-old revealed that she held back tears after winning halfpipe gold for a reason justifiable to any beauty aficionado: to preserve her eye makeup.

“I was trying so hard to hold the tears back, cause I was like, 'I can’t cry right now, I can’t do this, I worked so hard on my eyeliner,'" Kim quipped in a Feb. 12 interview reported by People.

The Twitterverse, for their part, couldn't agree more.



More than that, the weight of competing in the Olympics is not lost on the Team USA sweetheart.

“It’s such an honor to just represent the U.S. in the country where my parents immigrated from, and just this whole process has been amazing and this journey has been so fun and full of so many memories that I will hold on to for the rest of my life,” Kim added.

This isn’t the first time Kim has made it work on the slopes. In a 2016 interview with ESPN W, the Californian revealed that her mother wouldn’t allow her to dye her hair “for the longest time”, so the teen negotiated a compromise; Chloe could get highlights if she made the podium at the U.S. Burton Open.

Thank you Lydia! 🙊💟 A post shared by Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) on Dec 22, 2015 at 5:55pm PST

"I got third that year, and I was like, 'Let's go the salon,'" she recalled.



Adventures during the day, methods at night A post shared by Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) on Jan 25, 2018 at 10:10am PST

Though Kim has since moved on from that first “cotton candy” fuchsia look, her penchant for sporting electric dye on the slopes hasn’t changed. The X Games champ previously experimented with blue locks as well as lavender streaks, before settling on a beachy blonde look for Pyeongchang.

From voicing her hunger pangs on Twitter to thanking her family for their support, the highly relatable Kim is just like any other teen – only with a gold medal.

