$1,000 thigh-high Uggs hit the runway

Ugg boots: Fugly or fab?

Either way, they’re are back in fashion . . . at least, according to French cult brand Y/Project, which has teamed up with Ugg on a capsule collection.

Today at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the emerging label’s creative director Glenn Martens sent models down the catwalk in the sheepskin showstoppers. They’re paired with Martens’ latest collection of deconstructed streetwear — a far cry from the velour sweatsuits Paris Hilton once paired with her Uggs.

“Putting on Uggs is like putting your foot in a warm pot of butter, and I thought why not elevate that and immerse your full legs,” Martens writes in a press release. “So we decided to design an Ugg boot that climbs up to the crotch and covers the whole leg.”

The capsule includes slouch Uggs, over-the-knee Uggs, layered knee-length Uggs and Ugg slides.

If this is tugging at your “Laguna Beach”-loving heartstrings, start saving now — these über-Uggs will cost you anywhere from $270 to $1,380.

The Ugg x Y/Project collaboration will be available for purchase in Fall 2018.

