New Year’s fitness resolution? Try this new ‘animal’ workout

Working out may not come to our minds when we think of monkeys, lizards, crabs and fleas, but then again, most of us don't have the same minds as Jeff Bell and Carlos Leon.

To Bell and Leon, those creatures provide the inspiration for the unique, full-body workouts they teach at Belleon Body -- the studio they co-founded in New York City.

The fitness program is built around their signature 30-minute high-intensity group class that incorporates "primal" animal workouts that tone and strengthen the body while scorching fat. As Bell tells Fox News, “We challenge the muscles in completely different ways. You’re going to increase mobility, you’re going to increase strength, balance, and coordination … and it’s all aerobic.”

Jeff and Carlos honed their program at their Manhattan studio, choosing a combination of animal-inspired moves that would reinvigorate forgotten muscles and blast fat. They also purposely designed the workout to use no gym equipment, so it can be easily performed in a hotel room -- or the guest bedroom of our in-laws' house. In other words, it's ideal before, during and after the holiday season.

“The great thing about our workouts is that you don’t need any weights, all you need is you,” says Leon.

Workout:

Jump & Squat, 16 reps

Burpee, 8 reps

Side-to-Side Push-ups, 14 reps

Monkey Crawls, 6 counts

Crab Crawl, 10 yards

Lizard Crawl, 10 yards

Flea Hop, 10 yards

When finished, rest and repeat for best results.