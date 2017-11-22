2017's official White House Christmas Ornament honors Franklin Roosevelt

As they do every year, the White House Historical Association has released an official Christmas ornament commemorating the legacy of a past president. And this year, they’re honoring the administration of Frankin D. Roosevelt, who was elected to serve four terms as Commander in Chief between 1933 and 1945.

“The ornament was designed using elements unique to the life and legacy of President Roosevelt,” reads the description on the White House Historical Association’s website. These elements are said to include the eagle emblem that was featured on Roosevelt’s podium during his inaugural address, as well as two American flags adorned with 48 stars each, to represent the flags of the era. The entire ornament was also designed to look like a tabletop radio, “similar to those many Americans had in their homes and used to listen to the president’s reassuring Fireside Chats,” the WHHA writes.

Additional embellishments include an F.D.R. insignia at the bottom, four stars across the top (to commemorate each of Roosevelt’s terms in office), and Roosevelt’s Scottish terrier, Fala, sitting underneath a Christmas tree on the back of the ornament.

Each ornament was also constructed with nickel-plated brass and 24k gold by a firm called Beacon Design, which has produced all of the official White House Christmas Ornaments for the WHHA since 1982.

2017’s ornament are currently available for $20.95 apiece. Previous ornaments, honoring Theodore Roosevelt, Ulysses S. Grant and Abraham Lincoln, among others, are also up for sale at WhiteHouseHistory.org.

The White House Historical Association, a non-profit institution, was founded in part by Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961 as a way to preserve the historical integrity of the White House, according to the WHHA. In addition, the organization also aids in the conservation of the public areas of the White House, and sponsors lectures and exhibits.