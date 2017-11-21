'Ladder trees' are the bizarre Christmas tree alternative you never knew existed

Can’t decide between a real or fake Christmas tree this year? Why not skip it altogether and embrace the latest holiday trend, the "ladder tree," instead?

Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Instead of displaying a traditional evergreen, people are using stepladders as the festive focal point of their Christmas décor. Just add some twinkling lights, hang a few ornaments, and you’re all set for Santa to bring in the presents.

This bizarre Christmas tree alternative has been popping up on social media with more frequency over the last couple of years. A search of the hashtag #ladderchristmastree on Instagram will turn up an array of styles, from minimalist to quirky and everything in between.

While it’s unclear how exactly this trend got started — though it’s easy to assume Pinterest has something to do with it — one person on Instagram pointed out it’s an excellent backup plan if your real tree dies before Christmas day.

"Ladder trees" aren't exclusive to Christmas, either. As at least one Instagram user illustrated, it's entirely possible to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a latter tree too.

Whatever your reasoning, as long as it puts you in the holiday spirit, then we’re all for it.