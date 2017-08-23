These 'healthy' habits might actually kill you

Not everything deemed “healthy” is harmless.

Last week a 25-year-old bodybuilder from Australia, Meegan Hefford, died from an apparent overdose of protein, with the cause of death cited as “intake of bodybuilding supplements.” It’s a cautionary tale for all health buffs who may be inadvertently overdoing it.

“For the vast majority of people, protein supplements are not dangerous, and it would be very difficult to overdose on them,” says Dr. Mehmet Oz, who notes that mom-of-two Hefford also had urea cycle disorder, which decreases the body’s ability to metabolize protein.

Other potentially at-risk groups, according to Oz, are “people with kidney disease and individuals that increase protein intake rapidly and extremely.”

Here are more healthy-seeming-but-unexpectedly-dangerous habits.

Drinking too much water

In 2007, 28-year-old Jennifer Strange died from water intoxication after participating in a radio contest that had entrants pounding H2O to win a video-game console.

“The body has a great capacity to excrete water you drink, but it’s not an unlimited one,” says hydration expert Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

About a quart an hour is all the body can handle before sodium levels start to plummet, resulting in brain injury.

Goldfarb warns that marathoners — who lose electrolytes and sodium during races — can be especially at risk if they overhydrate after they cross the finish line.

Exercising too intensively

Dr. David Greuner, co-founder of NYC Surgical Associates, has seen an increase in patients treated for rhabdomyolysis, which causes skeletal muscle breakdown, due to the rise of hard-core workouts.

“Now everyone ups the intensity on everything,” he says, admitting that he has actually experienced vomiting after a tough boot-camp class.

Those who are seriously out of shape and pros who push themselves too hard are most likely to suffer from the condition, which, in extreme cases, can result in kidney and heart failure due to the release of potassium in the blood.

Greuner recommends that people gradually build up to intense activity and consume enough calories before working out to avoid risk.

Mainlining turmeric

A 30-year-old California woman, Jade Erick, died after being administered a turmeric IV earlier this year.

While there is data supporting the therapeutic effects of curcumin, the main chemical component in turmeric, there are deadly downsides, says Dr. Tania Dempsey of Armonk Integrative Medicine.

“For select individuals, curcumin can be perceived by the immune system as foreign, and in its attempt to fight it off it could cause a dangerous reaction in their body, potentially leading to anaphylaxis,” says Dr. Dempsey, who adds that this reaction can potentially occur with any medication, herb or supplement.

“It is important for patients to be aware of their reactivity potential and for doctors to ask the right questions before prescribing or recommending certain treatments.”

Consuming too much ground flaxseed

Flax has been touted for its anti-oxidants, but “eating large quantities … or poorly processed flax could be dangerous,” says Dr. Dempsey.

“There is a compound found in ground flaxseeds that can get converted by the body into a cyanide derivative. Potential side effects of cyanide consumption include neuropathy and growth retardation in children, and cyanide poisoning can lead to death in severe cases.”

That doesn’t mean the seed is off-limits.

“One change people can make is to eat sprouted ground flax or nonground [whole] flaxseeds instead of regular ground flaxseeds,” says Dempsey.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post