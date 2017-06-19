Lucy Hale called herself 'fat' on Instagram and people are not happy about it

What started out as an innocent Instagram post quickly escalated into something a whole lot bigger.

Lucy Hale posted a throwback photo with her dad for Father’s Day on Sunday alongside a sweet caption, “You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy.” But problems arose when she commented to a friend, “ugh I was so fat.”

Hale’s note about her weight has caused quite an uproar with her followers. Many are concerned because Hale serves as a role model to young women and calling herself fat could have a negative impact on their own body image.

“Extremely disappointing to see someone that I consider a role model refer to themselves as ‘fat’ on a public platform where other girls can also see it,” wrote anastasiafranciotti.

“Probably not a great thing to say that this weight was 'fat,' considering how many young girls are going to read that and get upset about their bodies," wrote paigee_larson.

Kasseyh89 added, “Really disappointed that you would use this type of language knowing young girls look up to you. Esp because you were nowhere near overweight you may reinforce harmful thoughts in these impressionable minds.”

Another issue people brought up is that Hale’s comment sends the message that fat is undesirable or not as beautiful as being thin.

"There are people who really are fat and who are big fans of you. That could sound offensive. I'm one of them," commented _just_dream_. "

Other people were quick to come to Hale’s defense, pointing out that she has the right to feel insecure about her own body.

One commenter wrote that people shouldn’t be so quick to judge Hale when they don’t know her or know what she might be going through.

“Maybe she refers to herself as 'fat' at this time in her life because she felt that way. SHE IS ENTITLED TO THAT FEELING. Maybe she was eating unhealthy and now eats healthy. Maybe she wasn't exercising and now does. We are all on our own journeys, and we need to be respectful to one another. Do not assume, judge, or condemn another,” wrote loveismymantra13.

“You look beautiful Lucy now and then. You're an inspiration to so many of us and I understand everyone has insecurities and you're only human but I hope you know I think you look beautiful in this picture,” wrote benzo.angel.

Hale has previously spoken out about dealing with body image issues, and in 2012 she opened up to Cosmopolitan about her struggle with an eating disorder. “I’ve never really talked about this, but I would go days without eating. Or maybe I’d have some fruit and then go to the gym for three hours. I knew I had a problem…It was a gradual process but I changed myself,” the actress revealed.