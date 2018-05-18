Starbucks apologizes after employee is accused of putting racial slur on Latino customer's cup

Starbucks has apologized to a Latino customer in California after an employee was accused of printing a racial slur on his coffee cup.

The customer, who goes by Pedro (though a friend also refers to him as Peter in one report) had purchased an iced coffee from a Starbucks in the city of La Cañada Flintridge on his way to work Tuesday, KTLA reports.

Upon arriving at work, however, the man’s co-worker spotted the word “beaner” where his name should have been written on the cup.

Pedro’s co-worker, Priscilla Hernandez, said she called up Starbucks to complain on his behalf, only to be told the employee had not understood the name Pedro had given, The New York Post reports.

Hernandez then followed up on Twitter (the post has since been deleted) and the company responded by telling Hernandez they had reached out to her co-worker directly.

“Thank you for letting us know, Priscilla. This is not the welcoming experience we aim to provide, and we have reached out to this customer to apologize and make this right,” a Starbucks representative named Ryan tweeted in response.

Starbucks gave KTLA a similar statement, saying, “This is not indicative of the type of experience we want our customers to have when they walk into our stores.”

Hernandez later confirmed on Twitter that Starbucks has been in contact with her and her co-worker.

Meanwhile, a friend of Pedro’s tells KTLA he’s been “sad” about the issue.

The coffee cup controversy comes just over a month after two black men were arrested for trespassing at a Starbucks in Philadelphia while they were waiting for a friend. Starbucks has since apologized for the incident, and the city of Philadelphia settled with the men for the sum of $1, plus a grant for the funding of an entrepreneurship program in the mens' names.

In response, Starbucks will also be closing over 8,000 of its locations on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct “racial bias training.”