Starbucks closing 8,000 US stores for one day to conduct 'racial bias training'

Starbucks is planning to follow up on its CEO’s promise to implement “unconscious bias” training by closing more than 8,000 company-owned stores across the U.S. on May 29 to conduct “racial bias training,” per a Starbucks news release.

“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” said Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson in the statement. “While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

OFFICERS IN STARBUCKS INCIDENT 'DID ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG' SAYS PHILLY POLICE CHIEF

Stores, as well as corporate offices, will close for the afternoon of Tuesday, May 29, for “partners” to undergo training designed to “address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion,” and deal with discrimination issues, the news release confirms.

The training measures will reportedly be devised by Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative, Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Heather McGhee of Demos, Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League, as well as former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Moving forward, this curriculum will become part of routine training for all new Starbucks hires, the company says.

Starbucks-licensed outlets, such as those found in colleges or supermarkets, or inside other retail outlets, are not included among the 8,000-plus company-owned stores confirmed to be closing in Starbucks’ announcement. The company says it will be making its new training materials available to licensees and “other companies … for use with their employees and leadership.”