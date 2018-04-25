Fight breaks out behind Burger King counter at restaurant in Wisconsin

Dinner service at a Burger King in Waukesha, Wis., reportedly came to a stop on Monday night after a brawl broke out behind the counter.

NEW MCDONALD'S RESTAURANT WILL FEATURE MENU ITEMS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Footage from inside the restaurant shows two women fighting near the drive-thru window, one of whom was reported to be a customer.

It’s unclear what exactly started the fight, but employees can be seen attempting to pry the women apart. Once they’re separated, a man in a baseball cap stands between the two to keep the customer from landing any more blows.

"Just sad. Just very sad. This kind of makes you scared to go to different places anymore," said one person who spoke with Fox 6 News.

"You don't know what to expect when you walk into a restaurant and order food," said another.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Police say one person has been arrested following the incident.

A representative for the restaurant declined to comment for Fox 6 News.