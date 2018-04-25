Expand / Collapse search
Fight breaks out behind Burger King counter at restaurant in Wisconsin

Burger King fight: Brawl breaks out at fast-food chain

A Burger King customer and manager reportedly broke out into a fight at a Wisconsin chain location, resulting in an arrest and injured employee.

Dinner service at a Burger King in Waukesha, Wis., reportedly came to a stop on Monday night after a brawl broke out behind the counter.

Footage from inside the restaurant shows two women fighting near the drive-thru window, one of whom was reported to be a customer.

burger king fight 1 steve kaminski

The women attempted to continue fighting after employees pried them apart.  (Steve Kaminski)

It’s unclear what exactly started the fight, but employees can be seen attempting to pry the women apart. Once they’re separated, a man in a baseball cap stands between the two to keep the customer from landing any more blows.

"Just sad. Just very sad. This kind of makes you scared to go to different places anymore," said one person who spoke with Fox 6 News.

burger king fight 2 steve kaminski

The customer, whose pants came down during the fight, appeared to ignore employees' requests to calm down.  (Steve Kaminski)

"You don't know what to expect when you walk into a restaurant and order food," said another.

Police say one person has been arrested following the incident.

A representative for the restaurant declined to comment for Fox 6 News.