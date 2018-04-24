McDonald's new restaurant will feature food from around the world

McDonald’s futuristic new 6,000 square-foot restaurant is opening in Chicago on Wednesday. But what separates this trendy new location from other Mickey D’s is not only its modern design and high-tech accents, like cell-phone charging built into the tables, but its one-of-a-kind menu.

“As part of our new headquarters, we wanted to provide our customers with an exciting way to experience our global menu right here in Chicago,” said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s President and CEO. “We are delighted to showcase a taste of McDonald’s from all over the world making this location a one-of-a-kind experience that Chicagoans will enjoy with friends and family.”

The new restaurant will feature a variety of items from other McDonald’s outposts around the world. The cherry-picked offerings will include options like cheese & bacon fries from Australia, the McSpicy chicken sandwich from Hong Kong and Brazil’s McFlurry Prestígio – a vanilla soft serve with strawberry sauce and chocolate-covered coconut bites.

In addition to the expansive menu, the store’s coffee bar will play a larger roll with full-time baristas whipping up specialty espresso drinks.

The international menu will rotate “every couple months or so,” Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s VP for Global Menu Strategy said, Eater reported.

“This is an exciting time for McDonald’s and the city of Chicago,” said owner-operator Nick Karavites.

Though those with more local tastes don’t have to worry – the global menu will run alongside the traditional McDonald’s menu of Big Macs and chicken nuggets.

The new location will open at 6 am Wednesday morning.