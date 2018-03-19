English restaurant offering 200-ounce steak challenge: 'We wanted to bring a bit of fun to the restaurant'

A restaurant is serving up a massive steak which weighs more than a newborn baby lamb — and costs $250.

Cattlemans Steakhouse serves the 200-ounce monster along with garlic bread, fries, onion rings, mushrooms, tomatoes and cole slaw.

It is designed to be shared by four people, and any group which completes the meal within one hour gets it free of charge.

So far 10 groups have attempted it — but only two have finished it.

"Challenges seem to be all the rage, and we wanted to bring a bit of fun to the restaurant," said a spokesperson for Cattlemans.

"We don't get people doing it every night, but we've had a few."

The restaurant in Paignton, Devon, also has a $125 100-ounce steak challenge for one person, which has only been completed once.

"The 200-ounce challenge is very doable," said the spokesperson before admitting, "I've not tried it; I could never eat that amount of steak."