Chick-fil-A cashier saves customer's forgotten change for weeks

A Chick-fil-A cashier in Lubbock, Texas, is being lauded for his act of kindness that took nearly a month to complete.

Marcus Henderson, a cashier at the fast food chain, took customer Danny Cadra’s order at the drive-thru window. After Cadra received his food, he left, forgetting his $3 in change behind.

Instead of simply putting the money back in the register, Henderson, who said Cadra was a regular, put the money aside.

“I’m supposed to keep this and give it back to him. I knew he was a regular, I was going to see him again eventually,” Henderson said to KLBK.

For the next few weeks, Henderson brought the money in an envelope to work every day.

“It was basically a part of my uniform. It was my name tag, my hat, my apron and I just put it in my back pocket, just in case today might be the day where I see him,” said Henderson to KLBK.

Eventually the day to return the change to its rightful owner came – and it caught Cadra completely off-guard.

“[Henderson] says, ‘Awhile back, you left your change here,’ and I’m like, ‘My change, what do you mean?’ and he said, ‘You drove off without your change,’ and I said, ‘Are you serious man?’” said Cadra to KLBK. “I look in there and there’s the change.”

Though the amount wasn’t much, the gesture was greatly appreciated.

“It was like $3 and some change, and I never would have missed it,” said Cadra.

“What a breath of fresh air,” Cadra continued. “It meant that much to him, so it meant even that much more to me.”

Henderson said he felt returning the change was just part of the job.

“I’m called to serve these people well, not only because of my job but who I am. This has pushed me to act in ways where I wouldn’t naturally,” Henderson said.

The sweet gesture doesn’t stop there – Cadra and Henderson have since become friends and plan to meet up at a Chick-fil-A soon, KLBK reports.