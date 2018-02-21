Jellyfish chips could be the healthy snack of the near future

While some cultures have been consuming jellyfish for centuries, the majority of people in the Western hemisphere are more likely used to seeing the gelatinous umbrella-shaped sea critters at the aquarium rather than the dinner table.

But thanks to a group of scientists in Denmark, we might all be snacking on jellyfish soon.

STARBUCKS DEBUTS COLOR-CHANGING COFFEE

A Danish team has created a new technique that turns the squishy jellyfish into crunchy chips within a few days, a process that typically takes weeks. “Traditionally, the bell or body of a jellyfish is marinated in salt and potassium alum for several weeks to produce a crunchy, pickle-like texture,” according to a press release.

"Using ethanol, we have created jellyfish chips that have a crispy texture and could be of potential gastronomic interest," Mathias P. Clausen, a postdoctoral fellow at University of Southern Denmark, said.

The scientists note that texture plays a large factor when it comes to food appeal. Since most people aren’t accustomed to eating jellyfish, turning them into a crispy chip makes them more appetizing.



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Due to a number of factors, like overfishing and climate change, more traditional fishing stock have diminished. So turning to the booming jellyfish populations for consumption is a good way of tapping into a sustainable food source. And besides, they’re healthy, too. According to the scientists, jellyfish are rich in vitamin B12, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and selenium.