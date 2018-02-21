Starbucks debuts color-changing coffee

Just in time for spring, Starbucks has rolled out a color changing cold brew coffee. There’s just one catch — the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew is only available in Asia, a company news release announced.

Layering cold brew coffee and lemonade over butterfly pea flower tea, Starbucks touts the blue-hued tea as “a trending ingredient in Southeast Asia” that reacts with the lemon to create “captivating swirls.”

The tricolored drink will be sold across 11 Asian markets for a limited time and is only available iced, the release confirmed.



Bon Appetit quips that while butterfly pea flower tea shares the same shade as a “novelty frozen all-inclusive resort cocktail,” it is not overly sweet and tastes as good as “fine green tea.”

While there’s no word yet from Starbucks as to whether or not the Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade Cold Brew will make its way stateside, fans in Asia can also try two new drinks on their next coffee run, like the Macadamia Cocoa Cappuccino and Tahitian Vanilla Macchiato, which feature the chain's signature espresso paired with unexpected ingredients.

For everyone in the U.S. hoping for a sip of the new brews, the next best options is to get busy in the kitchen or hop on a plane ASAP.



