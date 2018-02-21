Carjacker makes victim drive to Wendy's on way to drug deal: police

A man from Loveland, Ohio, was arrested on Saturday after allegedly forcing an 84-year-old woman to chauffeur him around town on a fast-food-filled crime spree.

Brett Engel, 31, has been charged with felony aggravated robbery and abduction following the Feb. 15 incident, in which police say he jumped into the elderly woman’s car carrying a box cutter. Engel then forced the woman to drive him to a bank, where he instructed her to take out $200, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After taking her money, police say the suspect had the woman drive to a nearby Wendy’s, where he made her buy him something to eat.

The 84-year-old then brought Engel to a gas station before driving him to a White Castle restaurant, where he appeared to be conducting a drug deal with two other men. Engel then hopped back into the vehicle, injected himself with drugs, and made the woman drive him to a couple of apartment complexes and a gas station before leaving, according to court documents obtained by the Enquirer.

Investigators say he also attempted to wipe his possibly greasy fingerprints from the inside of the woman’s car while fleeing.

Police later identified Engel on gas-station surveillance cameras. He was also correctly identified from a photo lineup.

Engel is current being held at a detention center in Cincinnati. His bond has been set at $750,000, or enough money to purchase 187,000 of Wendy’s 4 for $4 meals.