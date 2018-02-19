Woman faked being a federal agent to get Chick-fil-A discount: cops

A Georgia woman was so desperate for a discount at Chick-fil-A that she impersonated a federal law enforcement officer — even telling managers she was working undercover, according to authorities.

Tara Marie Solem, of Marietta, was charged Thursday on two felony counts of impersonating an officer in connection with an incident in July at a Chick-fil-A location in Macland Cross Circle, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Solem at first tried to convince a drive-thru employee that she was a federal agent but was unsuccessful. She then went inside the restaurant and flashed a silver badge to two managers in a bid to persuade them that she was a federal law enforcement officer.

“She stated that she was undercover and that for them asking her to be in uniform would blow her cover and [possibly] get her killed,” according to the arrest warrant cited by the paper.

Solem also called the fast-food chain’s corporate offices in Atlanta to complain, giving her name as “Agent Solem” before changing her story and claiming to be an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

An officer, however, noted in the warrant that the law enforcement agency had no record of a former or current employee by that name.

During the confrontation, Solem cursed in front of customers, including children, according to a warrant.

The situation grew so heated that employees eventually called the police. Solem was arrested at the restaurant July 5 on charges of impersonating an officer and disorderly conduct, WXIA reports.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.