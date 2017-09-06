McDonald's introduces line of bottled coffee beverages

McDonald’s is making its mark on the bottled coffee industry with a launch of ready-to-drink McCafe products hitting retail stores early next year.

The fast-food mega-chain plans to release grab-and-go espresso-based drinks like lattes and frappés available in three flavors – vanilla, caramel, and mocha. The Chicago Tribune reported that this launch is “part of a plan to increase awareness of [McDonald’s] McCafe line...”

McDonald’s has been trying to bring awareness to its coffee offerings for a while now. Last year the chain announced plans to overhaul its fast-food McCafe image by implementing sustainably-sourced coffee beans and upgrading to a more serious espresso machine – each reportedly costing $12,000.

In addition to snagging a spot among other bottled coffee brands, like Starbucks, McDonald’s is also adding coffee house faves to it’s expanding menu, including a macchiato, Americano, and cappuccino which comes in several different flavors.

McDonald’s hopes its efforts will translate into profits, as the Tribune reports “the company has said it believes that improved coffee options are a key to [repeat customers], because ‘coffee creates a habit.’”

The McCafe menu has been part of McDonald’s restaurants since 2009.