Burger King offers free Whoppers to people just fired from their jobs

Who knew being fired could taste so good?

Burger King is offering customers who have recently been fired free Whoppers this week.

The fast food chain rolled out its “Whopper Severance” deal on Tuesday that will be in effect until Friday.

The burger joint offers those who have been recently terminated free Whoppers, but first they would have to “publicly confess on LinkedIn that you’ve been fired and want a free Whopper using #whopperseverance,” according to its website.

After writing the message, a person will be sent a link in order to register for “the Whopper Severance package.” The package, including a gift card to the restaurant, would be delivered to the person.

The fast food chain said it intends to distribute some 2,500 free Whopper sandwiches, according to Business Insider.

It was not immediately clear if the restaurant would check if applicants were fired or if they were terminated for a serious violation in their workplace.

A Burger King spokesperson told Business Insider that they hope the chain’s fans would “understand the light-hearted nature of the idea.”

"For over 63 years, Burger King restaurants have used fire to flame grill," a Burger King spokesperson told Business Insider. "While getting fired sucks, for Burger King restaurants fire grilling is a good thing."