Eataly plans to open 20-acre Italian-food focused theme park

Eataly, the largest Italian marketplace in the world, is opening a 20 acre food theme park this November in the homeland – Bologna, Italy.

The sprawling food emporium, named FICO Eataly World, is slated to be the “world’s largest agri-food park.”

The giant complex will have 40 restaurants and refreshment stations, plus 40 farming areas where visitors will be able to get a firsthand look at how farmers process each authentic product – meat, cheese, pasta, and other Italian foods like candies and olive oil.

The intent is to allow people to truly understand how these Italian staples are crafted – from harvest to noodle.

The “field to the fork” mentality extends to each part of the culinary landscape at Eataly World, which will include 10 classrooms and two miles of educational paths for those curious about agri-business. The park plans to host daily classes and annual events revolving around Italy’s unique regional biodiversity.

According to Eater, more than 2,000 companies are participating in the $106 million project, which the CEO hopes will bring in around 10 million visitors.

Visitors will get a chance to wander from fine dining stall to street food station, admiring different cooking techniques and choosing to either purchase ingredients to take home and make themselves, or pull up a chair and have the pros do all the work.

The best past is this theme park is free of charge. There’s also an option to give your legs a break and cruise through the miles of carbs and cheeses on a bike instead.