$127 ice cream cone launches at London boutique

If you’ve always dreamed of a diet of diamonds and gold, this London boutique has you covered.

London’s Selfridge’s department store has launched “The Billionaire” ice cream cone this week, and it lets customers literally eat diamonds.

The decadent dessert clocks in at 350 grams – nearly one pound of ice cream and toppings, all nestled in a crisp waffle cone.

The made-to-order treat is designed by luxury ice cream producer Snowflake Gelato and costs £99, or $127 – making it the most expensive ice cream in London.

What makes the ice cream so expensive isn’t the creamy salted caramel gelato or handmade cone dipped in rare criollo Madagascan dark chocolate, which makes up the base of the dessert. It’s all the toppings that go with it: gelato spheres of mango, ginger and passion fruit, caramelized pecans, a Belgian white chocolate truffle filled with salted caramel sauce, and a raspberry sorbet macaroon topped with a white chocolate glaze.

But what really pushes the cone over the edge is the edible diamonds placed delicately on the macaroon and the 24-carat edible gold leaf, and gold flake that adorn the top of the ice cream like a neat little crown.

The blinged-out concoction takes about 15 minutes to assemble, so you’ll have to wait a bit for your soft serve – but the Instagram pictures seem to be worth it for those who have tried.