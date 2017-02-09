Where to score the best pie deals on National Pizza Day

Not all food holidays are worth celebrating but as one of America's most popular foods, pizza deserves plenty of accolades.

Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and whether you like it with pepperoni, heaped high with veggies or just plain cheese, there are plenty of ways to score a great deal on a delicious pie today. According to Pizza Hut, 94 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month and the average American eats about 46 slices of pizza a year.

Here are just a few of the ways pie lovers can their 'za on today.

BellaBrava

If you’re in the mood for pizza in Saint Pete’s, BellaBrava has a tasty deal: half-priced pizzas and flatbreads all day.

Domino’s

Domino’s fans can fill up for cheap today. Order a large three-topping pizza online and pick it up in-store for just $8. The chain is also offering a mix-and-match deal with two or more sides for just $5.99.

Hungry Howies

Hungry Howies is inviting diners to take advantage of its National Pizza Day prize-- a large pizza (with three toppings) for just $7.99.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s isn’t just celebrating the national holiday – the pizza chain is celebrating all month long. Customers can receive 40 percent off all regular-priced pies through March 5.

Pizza Hut and Amazon

Pizza Hut is moving into the digital age. Pizza Hut and Amazon are partnering to give pizza and tech lovers the opportunity to celebrate for an entire week. Starting Feb. 9 through Feb. 16, customers who use the Pizza Hut skill (command) for Alexa Voice Service on Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap, Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets will receive 30 percent off their order total.

If you want to skip the tech and just get to the grub, Pizza Hut is also offering a medium three-topping pizza deal for $6.

Pizza@

In Florida, Pizza@ will be celebrating the opening of a new location at Tyrone Square Mall in Saint Petersburg by giving away 200 pizzas during the day. Customers who purchase a drink between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. can then enjoy a free, two-topping pizza.

Enjoy pizza for breakfast...on a pizza flavored bagel

Sure, we've all heard of Bagel Bites (and yes, we know you can eat them any time). But this year, Thomas'-- the brand behind those famous English muffins-- has come out with a pizza-flavored bagel in honor of National Pizza Day. Seasoned with classic Italian flavors like tomato, garlic, onion, basil and oregano this breakfast bread pairs well with a variety of savory cream cheeses-- or top it with sauce and cheese and you're good to go.

Of course, the pizza party doesn’t have end on Feb. 10.

In addition to celebrating pizza the other 364 days of the year, foodies can also participate in the National Cheese Pizza Day on Sept. 5, the National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Sept. 20 and the National Pizza With Everything Except Anchovies Day on Nov. 12.