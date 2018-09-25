Expand / Collapse search
Lindsay Lohan's mom, Dina, files for bankruptcy with over $1.5 million in debt: report

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Dina Lohan, pictured here on Sept. 7, 2018, reportedly filed for bankruptcy with over $1.5 million in debt, according to TMZ.  (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Vivienne Hu)

Lindsay Lohan‘s mom is turning to Uncle Sam for financial relief.

Dina Lohan filed for bankruptcy, declaring in court documents that she has $1,578,049.00 in debt that she can’t pay, TMZ reported, and $1.55 million of it is owed to PennyMac Loan Services.

Dina also owes thousands in state taxes, with $4,651 owed to California and $9,000 to New York state.

Lindsay and Dina Lohan are seen in New York City on April 29, 2018.  (Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

She lost Lindsay’s childhood home to foreclosure in April after a lengthy legal battle and it was set to go up for auction, but the bankruptcy filing put a stop to the auction.

She now has a chance to save the house.

This article originally appeared in Page Six