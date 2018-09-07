Post Malone involved in car accident two weeks after plane tires blow out: 'God must hate me'

Post Malone has got into another serious accident, but this time in a car.

On Friday morning, the "Rockstar" singer and recent Video Music Awards winner was involved in a bad car accident after his car, a reported Rolls-Royce, collided into another car at 2:41 a.m. on the corner of Doheny and Santa Monica, Franka Diana, watch sergeant for the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News.

The sergeant also confirmed that there was no alcohol involved in the run-in, as well as no injuries and the collision is being ruled as a traffic accident.

Following the accident, Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was snapped with his assistant on the slide lines of the scene chatting with on-site police authorities while the vehicles were being towed away.

The 23-year-old's car accident comes just two weeks after the tires on his private plane that was headed to London, blew out during takeoff at Teterboro Airport near New York City which resulted in a terrifying emergency landing. The singer and his singer and guitarist were aboard the plane with 14 others.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the airport, told Fox News on August 21 at the time of the incident that following the tire blow out, the aircraft was supposed to be diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts. The FAA later told Fox News the plane has been diverted to Stewart Airport, located north of New York City.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed the aircraft making circles across Northern New Jersey before heading off the Connecticut coast near Bridgeport.

The aircraft had 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn and continued to circle in order to make a safer emergency landing, according to TMZ.

Finally, the small jet landed safely at New York's Stewart Airport where fire trucks and ambulances had been waiting on the scene.

After the near-death plane experience, Malone tweeted, "i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f--- you. but not today."

The singer tweeted again on Friday morning following his early morning accident and said, "God must hate me lol."

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.