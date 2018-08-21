Post Malone aboard plane attempting to make emergency landing after blowing out tires: report

A small jet reportedly carrying rapper Post Malone has been diverted to Massachusetts after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport and subsequently circling northern New Jersey for two hours, sparking a massive emergency response.



TMZ reported the famed rapper is on board, having spent Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he took home an award for song of the year for his hit "Rockstar." .

The jet took off from Teterboro Airport, located just outside New York City, just before 11 a.m. when the pilot reported experiencing trouble.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News the aircraft, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4, blew two tires as it took off from runway 24 at Teterboro. The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England

The aircraft was going to make an attempt to land back at the airport in New Jersey, and officials prepared for the landing by lining a runway with a fire truck and ambulances, according to FOX5.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the airport, told Fox News the aircraft will be diverting to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts instead.

The Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is located just outside of Springfield in the western part of the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

