Pink announces she's out of the hospital after a string of show cancellations

Pink announced Wednesday she's out of the hospital after canceling her Monday show to receive treatment for a gastric virus.

“On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way,” the 38-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. “I was discharged from the hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest.”

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

Pink also had to postpone her Sydney show on Friday because she was hospitalized for dehydration.

She tweeted at the time, "Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news. Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry."

Although she doesn’t have a show until Saturday, Pink has been busy fending off criticism in light of the string of postponed shows as media outlets went after the mother-of-two for lounging on a Byron Bay beach.

“What these paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray…” she rattles on tediously until getting to her main point: “You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life.”

Justin Timberlake, who's toured with Pink twice, came to her defense by commenting on the post.

“As a parent on tour as well, and an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience... AND is currently battling an injury, a sinus infection, and trying to be the DAD I want to be too?? I say HATS OFF to you, my friend. I don't know how Mums/Artists like you exist.”

Last March, Pink had to cancel a show in Montreal because she was sick.

She doesn’t always let illness get in the way of live performances, however, as she powered through the flu to give an electric rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII.