Pink channels Whitney Houston while battling the flu for the Super Bowl 52 National Anthem

Despite coming down with the flu, Pink took the grand stage at Super Bowl LII to sing the national anthem just before kickoff where she paid homage to her "idol," Whitney Houston.

The star was dressed in white when she took the stage flanked by members of the United States military. She gave an unwavering performance after many were worried that she would have to cancel her song at the last minute after revealing to fans that she had the flu in an Instagram post of her practicing on the field Saturday.

“Trying to Practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Following her brief performance, many were quick to point out that the singer successfully paid homage to Houston, who sung the anthem before the 1991 Super Bowl XXV.

“Best National Anthem since Whitney Houston! Thank you Pink,” one user wrote.

“Great job #Pink! Hart to top #WhitneyHouston, but you came close,” another said.

This Super Bowl holds a special significance to the Grammy-winning artist as she is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, having spent the lead-up to the game posting snaps of her children and family rooting for the team.

As for how she feels about her children making the Super Bowl national anthem a big risk for the her, she covered that in her Instagram post as well.

“As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”

Fortunately, the illness only seemed to impressed her fans more.

“She has the flu and she still sang like a boss!” one user wrote.

“For someone battling the flu, Pink did a great job singing the National Anthem,” another said.

You can watch Pink's performance below via The Hollywood Reporter.