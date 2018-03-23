Pink postpones Montreal concert due to flu: 'I'm absolutely gutted'

Bad news, Pink fans in Montreal: the pop singer just postponed her Friday concert thanks to the flu.

Pink announced on Twitter Thursday that she was “absolutely gutted” to postpone the show at the Bell Centre but said she will “absolutely be back.”

“I’m grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all. Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks,” she wrote.

"I’m really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this," she added. "Carey’s been home with flu while me and the kids battle this virus. I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs."

Carey Hart is Pink’s husband of over a decade. The couple has a six-year-old daughter named Willow and a one-year-old son named Jameson.

This isn’t the first time the singer and songwriter has battled the flu this year. Pink announced she was fighting the virus just before she sang “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl LII in January.

“Trying to Practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” she wrote in an Instagram post ahead of the big game. “And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

While some fans expressed disappointment at Pink's recent cancellation, others wished the star a "speedy recovery."

"Money and show is not important... take care of your family and your health.... everything else can wait," one Twitter user wrote.

"Unfortunately even rock stars get sick sometimes, nothing you can do about it but get well," a man replied.

Several fans agreed, they would continue to "love and support" Pink no matter what.

Pink, who is currently on tour for her album “Beautiful Trauma,” is slated to perform at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on March 25.