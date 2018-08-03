Pink cancels Sydney show due to illness: 'I'm sorry'

Pink is under the weather.

The "What About Us" singer was forced to cancel her "Beautiful Trauma" concert in Sydney, Australia, this Friday after falling ill and needing to take a couple days to rest.

"Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news. Friday’s show will be postponed," Pink tweeted on Wednesday. "I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry."

"Sydney friends: does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there?" she wrote in a second tweet. "Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti- pots. They scare me."

This isn't the first time this year that the 38-year-old entertainer has had to postpone a show after getting sick. In March, Pink had to cancel her show in Montreal, explaining that her "entire family have been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks."

In February, she revealed that she was battling the flu just one day before she was set to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Pink, however, managed to deliver a powerful performance despite her illness.

The mother of two kicked off her "Beautiful Trauma World Tour" in March. At her Los Angeles concert in May, Gwen Stefani joined Pink on stage for a surprise rendition of "Just a Girl."

