Corey Feldman seeks restraining order from online bullies

After claiming multiple times that people are trying to physically silence him for his crusade against pedophilia in Hollywood, Corey Feldman is now seeking a restraining order in Los Angeles against four individuals on social media who he claims are posing a genuine threat to his safety.

The former child actor is seeking legal protection against what he believes to be a group of individuals that are posting targeted, threatening messages to him on social media and spreading "fake news" about him.

Feldman, 47, has been in the news recently for his attempts to shine a light on what he claims to be widespread pedophilia in Hollywood. He alleges that he was a victim of such crimes in his youth. However, online trolls aren't taking the opportunity to make fun of the actor for his anti-rape and pedophilia cause, prompting the star to find out if online bullying can be cause for a legal action.

“Corey Feldman under the advice of the Los Angeles Police Department Threat Management Unit (TMU) filed a request with the Los Angeles Superior Court for a restraining order for civil harassment against a group of individuals that have been stalking and threatening him by planting fake news and posting threatening messages to him on social media,” his attorney, Perry Wander said in a statement to TheWrap. “Mr. Feldman has a genuine fear of credible violence against him which necessitated the criminal complaint and launched the criminal investigation and LAPD recommendation to seek a restraining order.”

In the past, the "Stand By Me" star has claimed that he was almost hit by a car on purpose and stabbed with poison.

While Wander did not immediately elaborate on the types of threats Feldman is receiving, TMZ reports that some accounts have been routinely mocking the former star with rape.

“If longing to see @Corey_Feldman get gangraped in prison is wrong, I don’t want to be right,” one user reportedly wrote.

The outlet claims another user commented “Corey is a rapist,” 17 times on a single Instagram post.

While upsetting and crude, the posts uncovered by the outlet don't seem to express any direct threats. Despite what the court documents reportedly say, Feldman took to Twitter to allege that there are far more than four people making him fear for his and his family's safety.

“THERE R ACTUALLY MANY MORE THAN 4 ACCOUNTS BEING LOOKED AT. AGAIN THE PRESS GETS IT 70% CORRECT. IN ACTUALITY THERE R MULTIPLE USERS BEING INVESTIGATED W MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS EACH..U KNOW WHO U R, & SO DO THE @LAPD NOW. THANK U AGAIN 2 ALL WHO HAV SUPPORTED!” he wrote Tuesday.

As previously reported, Feldman alleged that he was hospitalized after an attempt on his life. He says he was stopped at a traffic light when an unknown “wolfpack” of people approached his car, opened the door and stabbed him in the stomach with a syringe. The LAPD confirmed that there was some kind of altercation involving Feldman, but couldn’t confirm some of the other details.

Feldman tweeted another post in which he shared screenshots of people using that story to threaten him with further violence.