'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa plans to build drug and alcohol rehabilitation center

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa said she has found her "calling" and plans to open drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers next year.

The HGTV darling told People magazine the project was inspired by guidance she received during her “darkest days” — the period after her 2017 divorce from husband and co-star, Tarek. They share two children — Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 3.

“Two years ago, I was focused on trying not to sink. But after I started exercising, eating right, surrounding myself with the correct people, I felt this switch.” Christina El Moussa said.

Her "switch" in perspective led to the rehab centers project, and longtime friend Cassie Zebisch and Tim Storey, a pastor, will help her with it.



El Moussa said after meeting Storey, she saw an opportunity to help change people’s lives by passing on her “comeback” experience.

“I love to fix up a house, but I also love to help people. I feel like that’s my calling,” El Moussa told the magazine.

'FLIP OF FLOP'S CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA DETAILS EMOTIONAL SPLIT FROM TAREK: 'I WAS DROWNING'

“Everyone’s been there. Everyone’s had a setback, but it’s how you move forward and what you do with your future, that’s what matters,” she continued.

Her plan has already "broken ground" on social media and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

“I’m so happy your (sic) in a better place, I went through it as well and we are better for it keep pushing Christina,” Instagram user blkdiva007 wrote.

"I love to fix up a house, but I also love to help people. I feel like that’s my calling." - Christina El Moussa

“Your (sic) unstoppable! Very inspirational, for people who may be going through tough times in there lives. People only see what we want them to see," Instagram user bernz0001 commented. "Wishing you much success in your future endeavors, and much happiness as well!”

“Wow!! Just read about your calling... you will truly help so many people!” another user, eswanmc, wrote.

The drug and alcohol rehabilitation center isn’t the only project on this star’s to-do list next year. El Moussa announced last week that she's starring in a new HGTV show called "Christina on the Coast," set to premiere in 2019.

“I’m starting from scratch. I’m moving, I have a new TV show, a new boyfriend (British TV host Ant Anstead) — there’s a lot of projects going on. I’m just so happy, and for the first time in a long time I feel at peace, which is such a good feeling," she said.