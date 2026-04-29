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'Mission: Impossible' star Ving Rhames collapses at restaurant, rushed to hospital: report

His manager said he was on his way home from the hospital and 'cracked a joke over the phone' and 'sounded like everyday Ving'

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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Ving Rhames is "on his way home" after he was rushed to the hospital earlier Wednesday, his rep confirmed, according to a report.

The 66-year-old "Mission: Impossible" star collapsed while eating at the Granville restaurant in North Hollywood, his manager Brad Kramer told Variety.

"He sounded like everyday Ving and cracked a joke over the phone," Kramer added.

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Actor Ving Rhames wearing a hat at a premiere event in Berlin

Actor Ving Rhames attending the premiere of "The Uppercut" in January 2025. (Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to his rep for comment.

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The actor got "overheated" while at the restaurant TMZ reported, citing a rep for Rhames.

Ving Rhames with Tom Cruise

Ving Rhames with Tom Cruise in 2016.  ( Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

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Rhames has been in all eight "Mission: Impossible" movies and is also known for his role in 1994’s "Pulp Fiction."

Ving Rhames in Mission: Impossible

Ving Rhames in the original "Mission: Impossible" in 1996.  ( Murray Close/Getty Images)

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The 66-year-old currently hosts the docuseries "History’s Deadliest" on the History Channel.

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