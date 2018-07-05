David Foster performed at Katharine McPhee's first wedding in 2008

David Foster is set to marry Katharine McPhee, but this won’t be the first time he sees his now fiancée walk down the aisle.

Foster, 68, had attended McPhee’s wedding to her first husband Nick Cokas in 2008 and even played the piano as the singer performed Natalie Cole and Nat King Cole’s hit “Unforgettable.” Photos obtained by People showed McPhee in her wedding dress leaning against a white piano while Foster played the piano.

McPhee and Cokas split in 2016.

A decade later, Foster proposed to 34-year-old McPhee. The singer confirmed she was engaged to Foster on social media during their trip in Italy.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars. Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me,” she wrote in a text posted on her Instagram.

Foster also confirmed the engagement on his social media page by posting a photo of the couple on a boat and the caption “Yup!!”

Approving the news in the comment section, Foster’s daughter Erin, who is a year older than McPhee, commented, "Mommy" on her father's post while her sister, Sara, jokingly wrote, "Out of the country. What did I miss?"

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, but wouldn’t confirm their relationship until late last year. They first met in 2006 on the set of “American Idol” and stayed friends before starting their romantic relationship.

This will be Foster’s fifth marriage. He was most recently married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid before getting divorced in 2015.